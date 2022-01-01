NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly’s football season saw plenty of success on the field and in turn, they received several All-District honors.
The Bulldogs had seven members take up 11 spots on the All-District first team and added an additional 10 on the All-District second team and landed Ja’Carius Smithers as lineman of the year.
“I was very pleased with the awards our players took home,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “ I’ve always believed with team success comes individual success, if you win a lot of games, you increase the likelihood of these things. Ja’carius getting lineman of the year was special. He dominated every offense he played.
New Waverly’s first team members included senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro, junior running back Will Larrison, junior tight end Dylan Schaub, junior receiver Joe Bryant, senior kicker and punter Adrian Zamudio, senior nose tackle Elijah Mccoy and junior receiver Jeremy Miles, who was also named first-team cornerback and returner.
The All-District second team included junior receiver Layne Sherwin, senior center and defensive tackle Davis Schaub, senior offensive tackle Jacob Hurley, junior nose tackle Timmy Watson, junior defensive end Dylan Schaub, junior inside linebacker Evan Erwin, senior outside linebacker Peyton Cooper, junior cornerback Joe Bryant and junior safety Will Larrison.
New Waverly also saw nine members land on the All-District team. They were Adrian Zamudio, Will Larrison, Evan Erwin, Layne Sherwin, Dylan Schaub, Houston Forester, Ian Nash, Davis Schaub and Timmy Watson.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-2 record came back and beat Hughes Springs in the Bi-District round of the UIL Playoffs to gain New Waverly’s first playoff win since 2016.
“I was proud of our guys receiving all-district honors for their academics,” Dean Schaub added. “They dominated on the field and in the classroom. All in all, I couldn’t be any happier with the success of these kids this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.