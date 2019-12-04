Following a four-win improvement in 2019, it’s only fitting that the New Waverly Bulldogs were well represented in the recently unveiled District 12-3A, Division II honors.
New Waverly landed 15 players on all-district teams, with six receiving first-team recognition.
Sophomore quarterback Sebastine Amaro, senior center Jacob Abraham, junior receiver Ty Elder, junior defensive lineman Sa’Vion Garmon, sophomore linebacker Peyton Cooper and sophomore kicker Adrian Zamudio were named to the first team, with Amaro also receiving first-team honors as a punter.
Junior guard Carson McGint, sophomore tackle Jacob Hurley, junior tight end Gavin Chamberlain, junior receivers Wyatt Sherwin and Seth Adams, junior safety Brett Munoz, sophomore linebacker Joseph Boling, freshman linebacker Will Larrison and junior defensive back Jacob Kutchey were voted to the second team, while sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Carius Smithers and junior defensive end Hayden Forester received honorable mentions.
New Waverly went 5-5 in 2019, marking the Bulldogs’ winningest season since 2016.
