New Waverly kicker Adrian Zamudio has been recognized as one of the top players in the state following a record-setting junior season.
The Texas Sports Writers Association released its Class 3A all-state team this week, with Zamudio earning first-team honors.
Zamudio played a key part in helping New Waverly reach the postseason for the first time since 2016 last season. He was 30-for-30 on PATs for the year, while connecting on 11-of-13 field goal attempts — including a school-record 51-yarder during a first-round playoff game against Waskom.
