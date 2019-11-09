NEW WAVERLY — The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs didn’t have to wait long for their first win of the 2019-20 season.
New Waverly held off Bryan St. Joseph on Friday night to secure a season-opening 25-22 victory in front of the home fans.
After building a 9-4 lead through one quarter, the Lady Dogs only collected three more points in the second, taking a 12-11 lead into the half. New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam expects more consistency the more the team plays together.
“We started out slow. I think it was just the anticipation of the first game jitters,” Gilliam said. “I saw some bright spots, but we just couldn’t get it. We started out slow, got on a little run, then went back to being slow. It’s just trying to get everybody on the same page.”
Seniors Racee Wilkerson, Angelica Alvarado, Hannah Bilnoski and Sierra McCann helped lead the way for the Lady Dogs.. After leading the team with six points at the half, Bilnoski shifted her focus toward the defensive side of the ball. McCann finished with a team-high 10 points.
“I feel like I could have done better on my end with rebounds,” said Bilnoski. “But all in all I got shots up.”
“Just get our nerves down and settling down,” added Alvarado on how the offense can improve moving forward. “A lot of us were nervous since it’s our first game all playing together.”
The Lady Dogs know that there are plenty of things to work on going into the next game. However, the main one is getting their roster back to full-strength.
“I’m missing a couple players due to injury,” said Gilliam. “I only have three bench players tonight. They got in and they did what I expected them to do.”
With six seniors on the team, the Lady Dogs believe they have the experience and leadership to keep getting better.
“We just need to help everyone communicate,” said Alvarado. “Keep everybody’s attitudes great and keep us pushing. Make sure everybody still has heart.”
New Waverly returns to action on Nov. 12, as it heads on the road to face Conroe Grand Oaks.
