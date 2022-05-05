NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly baseball will look to open their postseason on Friday with a three-game set against Boling.
The Bulldogs closed out their regular season last week with a road trip to Hardin where they walked away with a 6-3 win that landed them as the third seed in the UIL State playoffs.
“I think we will match up well with Boling,” New Waverly head coach Rodney Morphew said. “They will have two of the best pitchers we have seen all year. But we have gotten better over the second half. That’s good for us and we needed it. Defensive-wise we are solid. Pitching-wise we have one of the best arms in the district.”
Pitching for New Waverly is something that Morhpew is ecstatic to have. The Bulldogs carry nine pitchers on their roster with freshman Cade Garrett being the ace.
Garrett in his eight appearances has a 3-3 record throwing 42 innings of work. While he has been the main guy, there are a plethora of guys for the Dogs to turn to.
New Waverly has three additional pitchers that have clocked over 20 innings pitched. Those three are senior Bryce Johnson, Brett Adams and Korbin Wale.
These pitchers have all combined for a 2.94 ERA for the regular season and will be key components in the Bulldogs to advance into the area round.
“I know going in I have three or four guys that at any given day I can go with them,” Morphew said. “It’s a luxury for me.”
Offensive for New Waverly is currently on the up. From the turn of the season, New Waverly has raised their team average by .100 as they now sit at .235.
The main hitter for the Dogs has been sophomore Austin Dowies.
Dowies leads the team with a .275 batting average and a team high of 22 hits. As he bats at the top of the lineup, he has just seven RBI this season.
Being a top player on the mound, Garrett has also brought it offensively. He has the next best average with a .273 on 21 hits. He sits second on the Bulldogs with 15 RBI this season.
With an offense that has been able to turn it around, they are getting hot at the right time.
“It’s the right time,” Morphew said. “I knew we were going to because we have a bunch of underclassmen. This is the first time that they faced varsity pitching for an extended period. Right now is the best time to be getting better.”
New Waverly and Boling will face off in a three-game series starting Friday night at C.E. King in Sheldon. The two schools will play at 7 p.m. on Friday before concluding the series on Saturday. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday with a game three to follow if necessary.
