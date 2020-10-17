NEW WAVERLY — Playing on short rest, the New Waverly Bulldogs toppled one of their primary district threats — inching closer to a long-awaited postseason berth in the process.
New Waverly (4-2, 2-1) handed undefeated Hemphill (5-1, 3-1) its first loss of the season on Saturday. The 38-28 homecoming win moved the Bulldogs into sole possession of third place in District 12-3A, Division II with three games left in the regular season.
A loss to first-place Newton on Monday set New Waverly back temporarily. Now, however, the Bulldogs are just three wins away from securing a second-place finish — and one or two away from snapping a three-year playoff drought.
“After a game like Monday it’s difficult to get your head back in the game, because Newton is a very good football team,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We preached to the kids that we’re the second best team in the district, and they have to go out and prove to everybody and prove to Hemphill that we are the second best team. And nobody wants to have two losses in a week, so it was very important for us to get this win.”
Junior quarterback Sebastine Amaro passed for 144 yards and a touchdown, but it was the running game that drove the New Waverly offense. Amaro had 158 yards and two scores on the ground, while Will Larrison and Peyton Cooper combined to rush for 135 yards and one touchdown each.
Jacarius Smithers led the way for the Bulldogs' defense, recording three tackles for loss and forcing a pair of fumbles. Cooper, Hayden Forester and Davis Schaub each had fumble recoveries as well.
New Waverly will return to action on Friday at Corrigan-Camden.
Check back for updates on this story.
