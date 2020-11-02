A prolific season for New Waverly cross country athletes will continue for at least one more week.
The New Waverly girls and boys teams both punched their ticket to regionals at last weekend’s District 23-3A meet, with the Lady Bulldogs dominating the competition on their way to a first-place finish.
New Waverly won the meet by 20 points, as Callaway Edney and Amara Cook secured the top-two spots with times of 14:41 and 15:11. Alyssa Palmer (11), Iris Jowell (12) and Lily Simmons (19) also represented the Lady Dogs in the top-20.
The Bulldogs finished in second place behind Onalaska on the boys side. Hutton Edney was the runner-up with a time of 18:30, leading five New Waverly runners in the top-20. Vladimir Hernandez finished sixth, followed by Charlie Drane, Reed Barnett and Blayne Buhler in 11th, 17th and 20th place.
The Region III meet will take place on Nov. 9 at Kate-Barr Ross Park in Huntsville. The Class 3A girls are scheduled to run at 9 a.m., with the boys starting roughly 30 minutes later.
