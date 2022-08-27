NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly football showed off its high-powered offense in the season against Shepherd.
The Bulldog’s offense scored 44 points in the game behind a strong performance from seniors Will Larrison, Evan Erwin and Jeremy Miles. The one thing that also changed was the intensity of the Dogs on the field.
“Last week we talked about the intensity and Monday through Thursday was high tempo and exciting,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We did the same thing on Friday. It definitely paid. We had a pow-wow with the seniors about not having a dead practice. We were pleased and the euphemism was definitely there.”
The connection between Erwin and Miles was something that was unmatched in the game. Erwin would find him seven times for 148 yards and a score, that was their lone touchdown through the air.
Miles made some defenders miss on a big 55-yard reception, which was the Dogs longest play of the game.
“We had some big plays to our big receivers,” Schaub said. “We were missing some assignments in the first half. At halftime, we had our meeting and I thought we played lights out on both sides of the ball. I thought Shepherd’s offense was very difficult to stop but in the second half, we made adjustments. Our kids responded well. We were down 10-points and there have been years past that you see a concerned look in the kid’s eyes but they played as if they were up the entire game, which is important.”
At the break, both teams were in a back-and-forth match, the Bulldogs faced a 24-26 deficit as well. However, they prevailed in the game despite going down by as many as 10 points at once.
New Waverly’s adjustments also played a big part in the second half. Shepherd only scored once in the second half.
“You have to be flexible,” Schaub said. “Sometimes things change defensively. I’m friends with the defensive coordinator over there and we got a different look after the game. He was like ‘what the heck.’ It’s tough when you don’t work on something and you see it. When your kids are resilient and they pay attention at halftime. We did a lot of things differently than we hoped but they understood and they responded.”
New Waverly’s offense has the ability to be special in 3A. With two receivers that will out-jump anybody, a quarterback that gives them a chance and a running back that will plow anybody over the Dogs just have to play together.
In Erwin’s first start at QB. he completed 11/20 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and an interception, he would also add 83 yards on the ground with another two touchdowns.
Larrison also picked up where he left off as last season’s Item MVP. He would finish the game with 136 yards and three scores on the ground.
With an offensive line that is playing in unison, the offense can shine on all stages.
“That was huge,” Schaub said. “It starts with our offensive line and this is the best I have ever seen them play all year. Will Larrison is a machine and a special player. With Will pounding the run game and our offensive line blocking well and at all times we can take shots downfield, it was nice to see and enjoyable to be around it.”
Now the Dogs will shift their focus to Teague in another home game. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We will celebrate this win but now we have to get ready for next week,” Schaub said.
