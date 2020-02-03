The New Waverly Bulldogs have set their non-district slate for the 2020 football season.
New Waverly is scheduled to face Centerville in its season opener on Aug. 28, followed by games against Lovelady in Week 2, Hearne in Week 3 and Hardin in Week 4. The Bulldogs will head on the road for the game against Hardin, with the other three locations still to be determined.
The Dogs also have scrimmages scheduled against Coldspring (Aug. 15) and Groesbeck (Aug. 21).
