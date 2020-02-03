schaub celebrate

New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub congratulates his team following a Bulldog touchdown in their win over Hardin last season.

 Joseph Brown | The Item

The New Waverly Bulldogs have set their non-district slate for the 2020 football season.

New Waverly is scheduled to face Centerville in its season opener on Aug. 28, followed by games against Lovelady in Week 2, Hearne in Week 3 and Hardin in Week 4. The Bulldogs will head on the road for the game against Hardin, with the other three locations still to be determined.

The Dogs also have scrimmages scheduled against Coldspring (Aug. 15) and Groesbeck (Aug. 21).

