In a trend that continues to grow throughout an unorthodox high school football season, the New Waverly Bulldogs will honor their senior student-athletes earlier than usual.
New Waverly plans to hold its senior night festivities Friday at 6:45 p.m., prior to the team’s non-district home game against Normangee. Teams typically hold senior night before their final home game of the regular season. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still a threat to the 2020 season, the Bulldogs have decided to move the event up to this week.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“Last year went down to the wire. They went for two and lost by a point, so they're wanting some revenge,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said earlier this week. “They want to come spoil our senior night ... but I'm excited that we get to play a good game at home. It's important that we're getting this in before our first district game against Warren.”
Friday will mark the Bulldogs’ first game since Sept. 4 after having each of their last two games canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases at the high school. New Waverly is off to a 2-0 start, winning games against Centerville and Lovelady by an average of 27.5 points.
The Bulldogs open district play at home next Friday against Warren.
TRINITY GOES FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN IN DISTRICT OPENER
The Trinity Tigers have rattled off back-to-back wins for the first time since 2017. Now, they’ll look to keep the momentum going in their District 9-3A, Division I opener.
Trinity (2-2) is set to host Diboll on Friday in its first league contest of 2020. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Lumberjacks (0-3) have dropped their first three games this year, but are coming off a district title and undefeated regular season in 2019.
