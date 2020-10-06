The New Waverly Bulldogs' District 12-3A, Division II football game at Newton has been moved up from Friday to Thursday at 6 p.m., New Waverly ISD announced in a release on Tuesday.
New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub noted that the game was bumped up due to the potential threat of Hurricane Delta, which has intensified into a Category 4 storm and is projected to make landfall on either Friday or Saturday. The upper Texas coast is expected to be impacted by the storm.
By moving the game up to Thursday, the teams hope to avoid potential heavy rain that is forecast for most of Friday. Newton is located roughly 60 miles northeast of Beaumont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.