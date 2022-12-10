NEW WAVERLY — With the district being eliminated, New Waverly football received their all-district awards.
The Bulldogs saw 15 players earn nods with some of them achieving multiple for their efforts on the field.
Senior Dylan Schaub was tabbed as the district co-defensive lineman of the year after his season. Junior linebacker Noah Vick was also tabbed as co-defensive newcomer of the year.
New Waverly would also see seven players added to the first-team all-district, taking 11 spots.
The Bulldogs' offensive trio of seniors Evan Erwin, Joe Bryant and Jeremy Miles all received first-team honors. Erwin was tabbed as a first-team QB, while Miles and Bryant were the district's top receivers.
Miles would also make the team as a first-team cornerback. Bryant would be a first-team outside linebacker and punter for the Dogs.
Senior Ian Nash would earn nods as the Bulldogs' center and nose guard for the first team.
Junior Jude Shields would be listed as a first-teamer at the guard position. With senior Will Larrison earning his first of two awards as a first-team safety.
Senior Hutton Edney would also earn first-team honors as the Bulldog’s kicker.
Will Larrison, New Waverly’s senior running back, earned second-team honors after battling an injury off and on during the season. He would be joined by senior receiver Layne Sherwin and Timmy Watson, a senior guard.
Sophomores Brody Watson and Dillon Thomas were both elected to the second team as inside linebackers and senior Lance Dunn as an outside linebacker.
New Waverly finished the season with a 7-4 record and was eliminated in the bi-district round of the UIL Playoffs.
