NEW WAVERLY — What appeared to have the makings of a back-and-forth battle quickly turned into a blowout on Tuesday night, as the New Waverly Bulldogs overcame a sluggish start to beat Crockett 59-36.
Sophomore forward Joe Bryant led the Bulldogs (3-1) with 18 points, including 16 in the second half. Sebastine Amaro and Cameron Bell also scored in double-figures for New Waverly, adding 16 and 10 points, respectively.
“It’s right up there,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said when asked where the win stacks up among their most impressive this season. “It's good to see us come back after the Thanksgiving break and have a game like we did tonight.”
Crockett showcased its athleticism early, building a five-point lead by the midway point of the second quarter. It was all New Waverly after that, however, with the Bulldogs out-scoring their opponent 45-15 the rest of the way.
“Crockett is a very athletic team, and it was good to see that we can play with anybody,” Williams added. “When we come to play, we can play with anybody. As long as the defense is there, everything else will take care of itself.”
The turning point in the game occurred during the final minutes of the first half, as a flurry of New Waverly steals — including four from Bryant in a span of four minutes — zapped Crockett’s energy and tilted the lead back in the Bulldogs’ favor for good.
“One thing I talked with our team a lot going into this year was energy,” the coach said. “We have to make sure we have energy. If we have energy on the court and energy on the bench, it's only going to bring more spark to our team.”
New Waverly returns to action Friday night with a home game against Livingston. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
