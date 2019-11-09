It became apparent early during Friday’s regular season finale that the New Waverly Bulldogs had no intention of ending the year without a District 12-3A Division II victory.
New Waverly scored on the opening drive, led by 20 at halftime and cruised to a 34-13 road win at Kountze to close out 2019. The win marked the Bulldogs’ fifth of the season and first of league play.
“We scored on our first drive, and at halftime it ended up being 20-0,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We had a good touchdown run by Seth Adams, and another good, long run by Wyatt Sherwin.
“Defensively, we played pretty much lights out. I'm very proud of our defense. They had one big run on us and ended up scoring, but other than that I was really proud of our kids.”
The coach was especially pleased that he was able to send off his four seniors — Kaden Hammack, Jacob Abraham, Mario Chavez and Kristian Rodriguez — on a high note.
“We let the kids know how important it was for seniors to go out with the win,” he added. “We told them, 'It's your responsibility to do your part,' and they did. We're really proud.”
With 16 juniors set to return, Schaub hopes the win will help build momentum for a successful offseason.
“We struggled this season but finished strong,” he said. “Everybody wants to finish with a win, so we were pleased with that … We're going to gear our offseason toward getting tough. When you're backed into a corner, we have to teach our kids to always come out fighting.”
