PALESTINE — New Waverly stayed within striking distance until the final minutes, but ultimately didn’t have enough second-half magic to secure the upset.
Making their first postseason appearance since 2016, the Bulldogs fell to Waskom 45-33 in a bi-district round matchup at Panther Stadium in Palestine.
Despite the loss, New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub was quick to praise his team after the game — particularly a dedicated group of seniors that battled through three rocky seasons to clinch their first playoff berth.
"We talked to our kids about playing four quarters, and we did," Schaub said. "Our backs were against the wall and we gave up some stuff we shouldn't have, but in the end, I'm just super proud of these seniors. They've put this program on the map.
"When I got the head job here they were just pups. We were all pups. We didn't know much about what we were doing, and these guys have left a legacy. It'll be difficult to fill their shoes."
New Waverly struck first on a two-yard quarterback keeper from Sebastine Amaro less than five minutes into the contest, but Waskom junior Zay Thomas took back the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to spark a 10-0 run for the Wildcats.
The Bulldogs appeared to regain momentum early in the second quarter, as junior kicker Adrian Zamudio ignited his sideline with a game-tying 51-yard field goal — a new school record. However, an explosive play for the Waskom offense on the next possession flipped the trajectory of the game for good.
Facing third-and-nine three plays later, Waskom put the ball in the hands of senior Kye Willett, who took an option pitch 69 yards for a score to put the Wildcats back on top 17-10. New Waverly senior Ty Elder appeared to give the Bulldogs’ a jolt with a 20-plus-yard catch-and-run on the ensuing drive, but a pair of penalties pushed them back from near midfield to inside their own 15-yard line. Waskom linebacker Diego Smith pulled down an interception on the next play, setting up a Tesean Hamilton touchdown run.
Smith returned an interception 30 yards for a score moments later, culminating a 21-0 Waskom run over a span of two-and-a-half minutes.
"It's just speed," Schaub added. "We were laughing, they have two kids ... and we don't have anybody in our high school that is as fast as those guys. Our best athletes our out here playing football, and they gave it all they could.
"Waskom won a state championship 5-6 years ago, so it's a very good program. I think we opened their eyes, and maybe had them a little skittish. Take away a few silly things, and who knows? It could've been different."
Waskom marched 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to go up 38-13, but New Waverly wouldn't go away quietly.
Junior running back Peyton Cooper scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown followed by a two-point conversion that cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 17 with 2:29 left in the third quarter. They turned the ball over on downs after recovering the ensuing onside kick, but junior defensive lineman Ja'Carrius Smither returned a fumble 65 yards on the next play to set up a goal line opportunity for New Waverly. Amaro punched in his second rushing touchdown 24 seconds into the fourth quarter, closing the gap to 38-27.
That was as close as the Bulldogs would get, however.
A tackle for loss by Brennan Harrell — one of three on the night for the senior, who also had a forced fumble and fumble recovery — forced Waskom into a fourth-and-short situation. Unfortunately for New Waverly, the Wildcats converted on a quarterback sneak, which was followed by a 35-yard touchdown run from Thomas that put the game away.
New Waverly finished its season at 6-4, which marks the school's highest win total since 2016. With a deep cast of returners, Schaub is excited to see where his program can grow from here.
"I'm super excited," he said. "We have great skill kids and linemen coming back. It'll be difficult to fill our seniors' shoes, but I'm glad we have kids behind them that can give it a shot."
