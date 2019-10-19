The New Waverly Bulldogs started out strong against one of the most improved teams in all of Texas, but were unable to build on their early success.
New Waverly sophomore quarterback Sebastine Amaro provided a quick rushing touchdown on the team’s first possession of the game. However, the Dogs fell to undefeated Anderson-Shiro 40-7 on Friday, as Fighting Owls star running back Zacarrius Haynes became too much to handle.
“We came out on our first drive and scored on the third or fourth play, and then we stopped them with three 3-and-outs,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “But honestly, their running back is a special individual.”
Despite the Bulldogs’ loss, Schaub was impressed with what his young team — they only have four seniors — was able to do against a playoff caliber opponent.
“It spiraled out of control a little bit, but it wasn't for a lack of effort on our kids part,” the coach said. “That's the best football team we've played all year, and that's a playoff team. They've gotten a lot better, and we knew that going in. They're bigger and a little more physical.
“Our youngsters brought their A-game, but that's hard to do when you're going against bigger, faster, stronger kids that are bringing their A-game.”
Next up for the Bulldogs is a showdown with defending state champion Newton. The game is scheduled to kickoff in New Waverly at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
“They're definitely the best football team in 3A ... we're going to try to hit Newton as hard as we can and see what happens,” Schaub said.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.