NEW WAVERLY — The New Waverly Bulldogs couldn’t keep up the momentum from a 2-0 start as they returned from a two-week layoff Friday night.
New Waverly — which was forced to cancel its past two games due to positive COVID-19 cases at the high school — had no answer for Normangee’s quarterback-receiver duo of Mason Hardy and Izaha Jones. The pair connected for 169 yards and three touchdowns through the air, as the Bulldogs lost at home 40-24.
“We played a good football team,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “They have some good offensive weapons. There's a reason that they're ranked. We found out that there are a lot of things we need to work on. Having two weeks off definitely didn't help us, but this game is behind us. Now we're going to get ready for Warren.”
The Bulldogs’ defense, which allowed less than 200 yards in each of their first two games, gave up 300 yards in the first two quarters on Friday. Hardy accounted for 249 of these yards — passing for 162 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 87 yards on the ground — to help his team build a 19-10 halftime lead.
“If we're going to lose a game, it has to be now. We can't lose in district,” Schaub added. “These games don't count, this is nothing but pride with a rival that's about an hour away, so it's good to see receivers like that. Those receivers there would be some of the better receivers in our district, and that quarterback is good.
“They're a good football team, and I'm glad they're not in our district.”
New Waverly shook up its offensive strategy to start the second half, rolling out sophomore Evan Irwin at quarterback, while moving junior Sebastine Amaro from behind center to running back.
The Bulldogs’ offense appeared to gain traction on the opening drive of the third quarter, with Peyton Cooper leading his team into Panther territory with a pair of first-down runs. However, Cooper had the ball popped loose while hurdling a defender, and Normangee recovered the fumble at its 20-yard line. The Panthers proceeded to rattle off a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to stretch their lead to 26-10.
Amaro took back over at quarterback on the ensuing drive for his most efficient possession of the game up to that point, completing three of his first four passes for 40 yards to put New Waverly in scoring position. However, a pair of dropped passes and a costly holding penalty doomed the Bulldogs’ opportunity.
Senior receiver Ty Elder provided New Waverly with reason for optimism in the passing game, racking up seven catches for 152 yards. However, it was the Bulldogs’ running game that impressed their coach the most.
After making adjustments in recent weeks to utilize more players out of the backfield, New Waverly rushed for 174 yards on Friday. Cooper and sophomore Will Larrison each compiled 65 yards on the ground, with Larrison rushing for a pair of scores.
“I was pleased with that,” Schaub said. “We started with a two-back set and had a couple injuries at the beginning of the game that jumbled stuff around, but I was really impressed. Brett Munoz ran the ball well before he got tweaked up, and really all of our running backs ran the ball well. It's nice to know we can establish the run.”
New Waverly is set to open District 12-3A, Division II action at home against Warren on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
