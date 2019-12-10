NEW WAVERLY — A late push wasn’t enough for the New Waverly Bulldogs on Tuesday night, as they fell at home to one of the top private school programs in the state.
New Waverly trailed Tomball Rosehill Christian — ranked No. 4 in TAPPS 3A — by four points at the half, but surged back to take the lead with a big run out of the break. Ultimately, however, the Bulldogs couldn’t hold off the Eagles in a 46-39 defeat.
“We didn’t really come to play like we are supposed to,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We didn’t move the ball like we are supposed to. Passes were kind of slow today, jump shots not falling … it’s back to the drawing board tomorrow and get ready for our tournament this week.”
Sophomore guard Sebastine Amaro helped New Waverly climb back into the game with nine second-half points. Amaro struggled in the first half to find his rhythm, scoring only five points, but was able to find it when the Bulldogs needed it the most — even hitting a pair of 3-pointers that momentarily put his team ahead.
“I’m feeling okay, but I know I could have done better than this,” Amaro said. “I don’t know what was going on with us and me today.”
The first half was a battle and the Dogs couldn’t find their groove, but junior Gavin Chamberlain kept them in the game — leading the team with seven points at the break and coming up big on the defensive end to keep the Bulldogs close right before the half.
With a second-half deficit, the Bulldogs needed to get some points back. The defense was ready, coming up with a steal and scoring right out of the gate to get within a basket. The Bulldogs were able to capitalize on some Eagle mistakes and took the lead with just under two minutes to go in the third.
However, Rosehill proceeded to go on a run and outscored New Waverly 13-9 in the final quarter to pull away for the win.
“Just be patient and take what the defense gives us,” said Williams of what his team needs to improve on. “Work the offense like it’s supposed to be and have a little more energy behind us.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday at the Centerville Varsity Tournament, with their first game to be announced later. They are set to open district play at Anderson-Shiro on Jan. 7.
“Every game is helping us get ready for district,” Williams added. “These types of teams right here, it’s good for us to see different looks from different opponents.”
