The New Waverly Bulldogs have showcased a bright future in 2019, but they'll have to wait at least one more year to make their return to the postseason.
New Waverly was eliminated from playoff contention with a 52-6 road loss to Hemphill, who clinched a playoff berth with its win.
The Dogs (4-5, 0-4) have an opportunity to finish the season at .500 or better for the first time since 2016. They head on the road to Kountze on Friday for their season finale.
