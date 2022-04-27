NEW WAVERLY — As the end of the regular season nears and New Waverly baseball celebrated their seniors, they were unable to get past Tarkington on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs turned to freshman pitcher Lane Fortune in the game and he pitched a gem, but New Waverly dropped the game 2-0 after the Bulldog offense had one hit.
“I thought Lane pitched his tail off tonight, he’s a freshman that has pitched a little bit but I asked him on Sunday what he thought about pitching for the Tuesday game and he said ‘heck yeah’ without hesitation,” New Waverly head coach Rodney Morphew said. “ He went out and battled and he gave us a chance. That's all you can ask of a pitcher.”
Fortune pitched a complete game on just 81 pitches. He saw 29 Longhorn batters in his outing where he allowed five hits and two runs, both unearned.
The Bulldog defense had two errors in the game that led to both runs. In the second inning, sophomore catcher Korbin Wale tried to throw down to third but a throwing error brought the go-ahead run home. Austin Dowies made an error on a pop fly that advanced the runners before a groundout advanced the runners.
“It’s always good to see your guys battle and that’s all you can ask of them,” Morphew said. “I just want them to give their best effort. It wasn’t like they didn’t try. We put the ball in play and two errors and then a bobbled ball separated us. It was situational baseball and opportunistic baseball and they were more opportunistic than us tonight.”
While the Dogs had just one hit, it wasn’t for a lack of effort. New Waverly put the ball in play for 18 of the 21 outs. The Tarkington defense was just at the right place at the right time.
The lone hit from the Bulldogs came from Wale and after a courtesy runner, the Dogs had a runner on second and third but were unable to bring him home.
“I told them in the third inning, we hit the top of the ball, we’ve hit the bottom of the ball now let's find the middle of the baseball,” Morphew said. “We found the middle of the baseball but they were hit right at them. There’s nothing you can do about that but tip your cap and go on to the next one.”
With the loss, New Waverly’s postseason picture becomes a lot clearer. As they still have one game left in the season. New Waverly currently sits in third place in district 23, 3A, and trails Tarkington by one game for the second seed. The Bulldogs now have a strong hold on the third-place spot as Hardin lost to Coldspring-Oakhurst last night. With Hardin and New Waverly going head-to-head on Friday night, the Bulldogs have to win to get the third seed. However, the second seed is still in reach for New Waverly. A Tarkington loss and a New Waverly win would send the two teams into a tie.
New Waverly and Hardin will start at 7 p.m. on Friday in Hardin.
