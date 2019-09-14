NEW WAVERLY — “It’s been a long time.”
That was New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub, pointing to the families and well-wishers on the sidelines, as they waited for the Bulldogs to come off the field Friday night.
The fans wanted to congratulate the team on its second victory of the season — already surpassing last year’s win total just three weeks into 2019. The Dogs downed the Leon Cougars 23-20, and in doing so, notched consecutive victories for the first time since September 2017.
Schaub noted that for the team, which went 1-9 last year, the win means a lot — especially to those that have been with the program for awhile.
“It’s been a grind the last few years, and even though we lost the first game, everybody sees these guys have something going,” the coach said. “It’s nice to see the crowds, and it’s nice to see that even if we’re down, the kids fight.”
The win wasn’t without its issues, as the Bulldog offense, which posted its 23 points in the first half, was shut down in the final two quarters. If not for a surging New Waverly defense, Leon could have posted its own win in the second half.
New Waverly opened the scoring with a short run by Nathaniel Duncan at the 8:16 mark in the first, and hit again on a 6-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Sebastine Amaro to junior receiver Ty Elder with 1:16 left in the quarter.
Leon answered in the second with a touchdown and 2-point conversion at 11:21, but New Waverly hit the endzone 8 minutes later with an Amaro pass to Brennan Harrell. The Bulldogs closed the first half with a field goal with three seconds left in the second quarter to build a 23-8 lead.
At the opening of the third, Leon quarterback Brock Bumpurs hit Harris Sherrod for 62 yards for a touchdown, and kept the ball for a rushing score with 28 seconds left in the game to put the Cougars a field goal away from overtime — and a score away from the win.
Schaub credits the defense for keeping the game from getting away, stating that the game was half offense, half defense.
“Offensively, we put numbers on the board, and we were excited,” he said. “The second half came around, and the defense said, ‘We got the second half.’”
Schaub lauded Elder and Amaro for their outstanding output. He also pointed to Will Larrison as an impact-maker on defense.
“Amaro had 200 yards passing in the first half, and since I’ve been here, we’ve never had a kid throw 200 yards in a game,” Schaub said.
The coach is looking for more wins ahead, with perennial rival Trinity coming to town Friday for homecoming.
“I’m excited they’re coming here for our homecoming,” Schaub said. “They know they’re playing a football team that’s a lot better than they saw last year.”.
