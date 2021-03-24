The New Waverly Bulldogs have cleaned up District 23-3A honors following their most successful season in recent memory.
Junior guard Sebastine Amaro was voted the league MVP, with senior forward Cameron Bell snagging co-Defensive MVP and junior post Ja’carius Smithers being tabbed as the top newcomer in the district. Melvin Williams was also named coach of the year, with Amaro and senior guard Cameron Austin earning all-region honors.
Austin, sophomore forward Joe Bryant and senior big man Gavin Chamberlain were named to the all-district first team, while senior guard Kyle Merchant was an honorable mention. Austin, Chamberlain, Merchant and sophomore wing Evan Erwin represented the Bulldogs on the all-academic team.
New Waverly 26-2 during a season that included three playoff victories, a 26-game winning streak and an undefeated district championship.
Trinity also had several players recognized, with Terius Maxie-Jr., Jakai Miller-Gates and Trey Goodman being named first-team all-district and Fermin Aleman landing on the second team. Marshall Sizemore, Cameron Anderson and Tristian Martinez brought in all-academic honors for the Tigers.
