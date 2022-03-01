CYPRESS — New Waverly and Hitchcock went toe-to-toe for the third time and four years, but with Hitchcock losing the first two games, they were looking to turn things around.
Hitchcock was able to get out to an early 14-8 lead over New Waverly and they never looked back, gaining the 58-46 win in their third try.
“It wasn’t our best game, but I think we fought till the end,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We got down in the first quarter and then we made some runs, but every time we made a run, they would come down and score a couple of baskets to push the lead back up.”
Senior Sebastine Amaro started the game hot for New Waverly, opening the game up with the first four points, but after a few misses, his scoring has halted unto the second quarter, allowing Hitchcock to grab an early lead. Amaro would finish the game with 16 points for New Waverly.
While shots continued to fall for Hitchcock and not for New Waverly, Hitchcock was able to expand their lead to 15, and with 1:55 left in the first half, they saw a 30-15 lead over New Waverly.
Despite New Waverly mustering up a handful of shots before the half, Hitchcock was able to answer all five New Waverly points as they upped the score to 35-20 at the halftime whistle.
“They played on-ball defense and they have depth, they can go several guys deep into the bench and that helps,” Williams said.
In the second half, things started to look like they were falling in favor of New Waverly,
but after getting within 12, Hitchcock was able to build their lead back up and kept things out of reach for New Waverly.
Hitchcock also won the game on the glass. They were able to gain multiple second-chance points that led to their win. New Waverly forced them to gain all their points, too. Hitchcock only shot four free throws all game and went 2-2.
“They got us on the boards tonight,” Williams said. “We weren’t able to box out tonight and they got us. They got a lot of second-chance points around the board and that's what helped them.”
But for New Waverly, they shot 16-23 from the charity stripe, unable to overcome.
New Waverly’s season will now come to a close as they finished strong. New Waverly finished the year with a 24-3 record and swept their district play.
“Overall, it was a great season for those eight players,” Williams added. “We came in and we knew what we had at stake, we knew our goals and they came in day-in and day-out and they gave me everything that I asked them for. It was a great season, we made it to the third round and we lost four games all season. I couldn’t be more proud of these kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.