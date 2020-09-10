New Waverly ISD announced in a release Thursday morning that Friday night's football game against Hearne has been canceled due to seven positive COVID-19 cases at the high school.
The school district also revealed that the Bulldogs have added a home game against Normangee on Sept. 25.
“We believe that all cases are important and not to be treated lightly. We also need to maintain our learning environments,” Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said in the release.
District officials noted that they are not cancelling the season, and have added a game during their bye week on Sept. 25 against Normangee.
“Our reason for cancelling the game this week is that it allows us to ensure several days of non-close contact with our team and other teams,” Hail added. “We have spoken with health officials, legal counsel, coaches and administrators and all believe this is a correct move. Our larger goal is to keep all schools open and all activities continuing.
“This is not about our football team only; cheerleaders, band, spirit squad and our student trainers are all heavily involved. This decision impacts many of our families and students. Again, our goal is to make a decision now (and next week if needed) that will allow all of these students to complete the season once district games start.”
New Waverly is off to a 2-0 start to the 2020 season, beating Centerville and Lovelady by an average of 27.5 points in its first two games.
The Bulldogs’ 33-0 victory over Lovelady last Friday marked the program’s first shutout in recent memory. New Waverly, which has forced nine turnovers through the first two weeks of the season, held the Lions to just 154 total yards.
