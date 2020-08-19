Less than one week into its 2020 season, the New Waverly volleyball team is already beginning to build confidence.
The Lady Bulldogs followed up a season-opening sweep of Groveton with a four-set win (25-8, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18) over Buffalo on Tuesday night, with head coach Carly Dyess pointing to her team’s defense as the driving force behind their success.
“Our girls definitely showed up,” the second-year head coach said. “They got out to a strong start in the beginning, and our defense definitely kept us in the game. Ashley Billnoske and Bre Sykes are our two main defensive players, and they just played great.”
New Waverly’s hot start is a stark contrast to how last season began, when the Lady Bulldogs lost six of their first seven games, before picking up momentum to finish second in District 23-3A. They’ll look to continue their winning ways this weekend against Shepherd and Diboll.
“This weekend we play Shepherd and Diboll, which I expect to be a little bit more of a challenge, but it will be good for us to see that,” Dyess added. “Our confidence level is where it needs to be. This time last year, we weren't in that state of mind.”
Dyess admits that she is feeling more comfortable in her second season as a head coach, something that she attributes to the girls on the team.
“I don't think I can give myself credit for that,” she said. “I have to give the girls credit. They come in ready to work hard, and they want to learn and get better each day. As a coach, that's what I want to see in my athletes. They make it easy for me.”
Despite New Waverly’ early success, the coach still sees room for improvement — especially when it comes to closing out opponents.
“We won in four (on Tuesday night), but we got too complacent in our third set,” Dyess said. “We relaxed and were going through the motions, and we need to learn to not let up when we're ahead like that. We have to keep pushing so we don't have to go into that fourth set. It'll be good to see some stronger hitters that we haven't seen, and hopefully be able to push through some adversity.”
Overall, however, the coach has been pleased with what she’s seen from her team — particularly the chemistry they’ve developed in just a short time together.
“They've really shocked me,” Dyess said. “I thought we played great against Groveton, then we came in Tuesday and started out even better. Our defense this time last year wasn't where it is, so I think that's a positive. Just the team chemistry and how hard they're willing to work for each other has probably been the most impressive part, and seeing how they work together on and off the court.”
New Waverly will return to action Friday with a home match against Shepherd, with the varsity teams set to begin 6 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs will host Diboll the next morning at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.