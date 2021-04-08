The New Waverly wrestling program is sending 10 student-athletes to next week’s regional tournament.
Of those 10, New Waverly will be sending five boys and five girls.
“It was a good day for the New Waverly Bulldogs,” New Waverly head coach William Warner said. “We had three district champions and four runner-ups. Overall, it was a pretty good day. Our kids wrestled really, really hard.”
The three district champions for New Waverly were Alana Curl, Bailey Mayrant and Vance Daffin. Each of these finished in the first place of their weight class.
Runner-ups included Bethany Brock, Kelsey Drane, Charlie Dippery and Antonio Upson. Kendal Noel placed third and the Bulldogs will have two alternates — both being freshman.
“We are just going to continue to get better at practice,” Warner said. “We have somethings that we have to work on, we definitely know that we made some mistakes. We just hope that we can fix those mistakes, so we aren’t making them again at regionals. We know that the top-12 kids at regionals will make it tough to get to state, but if we do the things we are really good at, we should have some that make it through to state.”
One thing about the Bulldogs is that while they are young, they have a slew of leaders on the team.
Having a 2020 state runner-up in Curl certainly helps, but that is not their only source of leadership. Mayrant, Drane and Upson are just a few of the additional leaders that this team has.
“We have a bunch of seniors that have been on that stage,” Warner said. “They really set the tone for the team. We can’t count out the other leaders on this team. They are all passionate about this sport and love the sport. Everybody just follows suit on how hard they work. They are showing the youngsters what it takes to be successful not only on the mat, but in the classroom and community.”
New Waverly will head to Anna for the regional tournament next Thursday and Friday.
“I’m super proud of this team,” Warner said. “Especially, the young ones who fought hard through district. It’s exciting to see them come through district. I’m super proud of those young guys and it shows that the future is now.”
