NEW WAVERLY — For the first time in decades, New Waverly has brought back a tennis program.
While the program is in its first full season of having a team, junior Amara Cook was able to compete last season right before the district meet where she took home the crown. From there she made it to the regional finals.
“Last year I reached out to the United States tennis association and they have a partnership with schools called NET generation, I joined as a school and they provided rackets, practice balls and tape for chairs and I introduced it to the junior high at the end of last year,” said Gayla Cook, New Waverly tennis coach. “Most of the kids this year are freshmen from last year's junior high introduction. In the fall, we took a field trip to watch the 5A state championship and we got a few members that were.”
While this program is still trying to get its feet off the ground, they have seen good numbers in its first season. The Bulldogs tennis team has 11 members on it and while it is currently running with select members, it is able to compete and learn the game of tennis.
One main struggle that the Bulldogs face is not having a tennis court in New Waverly but Huntsville tennis coach John Fuller lets them come in at the end of the Hornets practice to get in some reps, a sign that these kids on the tennis team are committed to playing.
“These kids are committed,” Cook said. “They have to get too and from practice on their own. We received support from the administration and were able to get uniforms and a stipend, and we’ve gotten to play in several tournaments before district in March.”
Since this team is currently in its first full season of play, it is participating in several junior varsity tournaments to help these kids learn and grow the program from the bottom up. But for New Waverly, Amara has already turned heads after winning the last tournament.
The junior took first place in the girls singles championship at the Cleveland Varsity tournament while a freshman mixed team in Jeanna Price and DJ Hulings won the consolation bracket.
With this program just getting started there is still plenty of room for improvement, this team is just getting started. Cook said she plans to continue to build from the junior high and try and build this program to have a full team season in the fall in the coming years.
“I just want to build from the freshman up,” she said. “I would love in a couple years to have a team tennis competition and advance as a team instead of individually. The practice space is our biggest issue right now, if we get much bigger two or three courts is not enough. I just want to continue to build it up.”
However, none of this could have been done without the support from New Waverly athletic director Dean Schaub and superintendent Darol Hail.
“I really appreciate those two for opening the door and allowing us to do this,” she said. “They didn’t have to do this from one person’s dream and one player but they did and I didn’t expect to have 11 in our first year but having great support from our administration gives these kids the opportunity.”
