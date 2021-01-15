The No. 13 New Waverly Bulldogs surpassed the century mark for the first time all season on Friday night during a blowout victory over Onalaska.
Led by a 27-point performance from senior guard Cam Austin, New Waverly (16-1, 5-0) rolled to a 101-35 home win over Onalaska.
The victory marked the Bulldogs’ 16th straight after beating No. 7 Coldspring by 20 points on Tuesday.
“It's just a good win to almost finish the first half of district up,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “It was a good win coming in to feed off Tuesday night’s win. The kids played hard and stuck to the game plan. Overall, it’s a good win for the team.”
Despite setting a blowout into motion early on, the Bulldogs’ tenacity on defense remained a constant throughout.
Going into halftime with a 46-point lead, the Bulldogs never yielded on defense. The team played consistently and continued to force takeaways, while turning many of those into fast break points.
Junior guard Sebastine Amaro was the second-leading scorer, adding 19 points for the Bulldogs.
“One thing that we go off of is our defense … and it helps the offense go,” Williams said.
The Bulldogs will hit the halfway mark of district play as the Trinity Tigers come to town on Tuesday. Tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
“We have to just come to play,” Williams added. “If we can continue to play like we’ve been playing this whole season and stay focused, we’ll be okay.”
