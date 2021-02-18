After finishing the regular season as one of the top-10 teams in the state, the New Waverly Bulldogs will attempt to continue their winning ways in the playoffs.
New Waverly, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, is set to open the 2021 postseason on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Hempstead in a bi-district showdown at Navasota High School. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was pushed back due to inclement weather across Texas this week.
The Bulldogs (23-1) lost their season opener by four points back in mid-November to Alpha Omega, No. 2 in TAPPS 3A, and haven’t looked back. New Waverly is currently riding a 23-game winning streak after completing an undefeated run through District 23-3A — the school’s first league title since 2010, when the Bulldogs went 32-4 and rose all the way to No. 1 in the state before falling to Idalou in the Class 2A semifinals.
With several key players back from the past two years’ playoff runs, including reigning District 23-3A Offensive Player of the Year Sebastine Amaro and all-district selections Cam Austin, Cameron Bell, Gavin Chamberlain and Joe Bryant, New Waverly has its eyes set on a state championship.
