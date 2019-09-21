The New Waverly Bulldogs gave their fans their money's worth on Friday night against Trinity, giving up a double-digit lead before scoring the game-winning touchdown with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Check out some of the top highlights and photos from the Dogs' 24-20 victory below:
HIGHLIGHTS
New Waverly takes the field for its homecoming showdown with Trinity #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/wQoaAmM04t— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Nice cut by New Waverly RB Nathaniel Duncan pic.twitter.com/X62awbD4YT— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Sebastine Amaro hits Ty Elder for a 35-yard TD pass, New Waverly leads Trinity 7-0 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Q8YFA0OAWU— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Kick return by Seth Adams sets up New Waverly with good field position pic.twitter.com/5L3hCfZ8hb— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Sebastine Amaro ➡️ Wyatt Sherwin pic.twitter.com/XBqE4nGLHm— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Another big gain for Nathaniel Duncan pic.twitter.com/6081fzJXNA— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
New Waverly D forces a Trinity turnover on downs pic.twitter.com/uKOG48rilH— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
30-yd TD pass from Sebastine Amaro to Wyatt Sherwin is called back pic.twitter.com/rAeXbH3XlD— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
New Waverly WR Ty Elder wasn’t letting Trinity take this one away #txhsfb #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/pAuWh3uzGk— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
New Waverly has been living in the Trinity backfield tonight, Peyton Cooper with the stop this time pic.twitter.com/FMTBFIPE3t— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
New Waverly sack pic.twitter.com/pfJLT8QWpi— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Powerful run by KJ Merchant pic.twitter.com/RgvHoEmdaU— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
That’s one way to break up a screen pic.twitter.com/63DsnSLSGl— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Second half about to get underway at New Waverly, Trinity gets the ball to start the third quarter...NW leads 14-6 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/iQYWFxaSVJ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
New Waverly knocks down a FG to make it 17-6 after forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff of the third quarter pic.twitter.com/A40Omo7O8C— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Gavin Chamberlain gets into the backfield untouched for a TFL pic.twitter.com/S5VKjfzeFp— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Big sack for New Waverly to force a Trinity third down pic.twitter.com/DeCyNTgeR6— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Nowhere to go on third down pic.twitter.com/SWFgMynKiN— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Brennan Harrell with the takedown on fourth down pic.twitter.com/4epPdYPVh5— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Huge TFL for New Waverly on third down, a stop on fourth will all but put this away pic.twitter.com/pNLNXUNSkE— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Jacob Kutchey with a clutch catch pic.twitter.com/Szx77pGMNC— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Ty Elder keeps New Waverly alive on fourth down pic.twitter.com/tImLTBlu9W— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Great improvisation by Amaro and Larrison pic.twitter.com/5MEiyeuIdJ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Sebastine Amaro punches it in at the goal line with eight seconds left to put New Waverly up 24-20 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/krIwqSHxdt— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
Here comes the boom pic.twitter.com/DtFAqO5gIA— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
New Waverly beats Trinity 24-20 pic.twitter.com/v8gH3mLFD0— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) September 21, 2019
PHOTOS
