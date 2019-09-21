DSC_8143.JPG

The New Waverly Bulldogs gave their fans their money's worth on Friday night against Trinity, giving up a double-digit lead before scoring the game-winning touchdown with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Check out some of the top highlights and photos from the Dogs' 24-20 victory below:

HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTOS

IN PHOTOS: New Waverly vs. Trinity

