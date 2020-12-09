New Waverly's basketball teams left nothing to chance on Tuesday night, beating a pair of non-district opponents by an average of 30 points each.
The Bulldogs (5-1) dominated Teague from the opening tip, cruising to a 72-45 victory. Sebastine Amaro led the team in scoring with 24 points, with Cam Austin and Joe Bryant adding 21 and 14 points, respectively.
The New Waverly girls (5-4) delivered an equally convincing victory, blowing out St. Joe's 55-22 behind a 28-point outburst from Shay Harris. Bre Sykes added 13 points for the Lady Dogs.
Next up for the New Waverly girls is a home game against Onalaska on Friday. The boys are set to head to Groveton on Saturday.
