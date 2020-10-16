The New Waverly Bulldogs will attempt to get back on track on short notice this weekend.
New Waverly (3-2, 1-1), which is set to play for the second time in five days, will face undefeated Hemphill (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday in a game that could have District 12-3A, Division II playoff implications. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs are looking to rebound after falling to Newton 62-10 on Monday in a game that was postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Delta last week. New Waverly held an early lead over the Eagles, who have won two state titles in three years, but were unable to keep up the pace after the first quarter. The Bulldogs fared much better in their league opener against Warren on Oct. 3, when they cruised to a 38-0 victory.
Hemphill was picked to finish second in the district — behind Newton — in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason predictions, and has lived up to the hype so far. The Hornets have won their first five games and are out-scoring league opponents 106-42.
A win on Saturday would help clear a path to the playoffs for New Waverly, which has a chance to join Newton and Hemphill as the only teams in District 12 with a league record above .500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.