North Texas has more to offer than just the new Rangers ballpark should MLB decide to start the pandemic-delayed 2020 baseball season with teams grouped together in different regions.
Among the different plans looked at by Major League Baseball is to use Texas as a mid-American hub.
“Depending upon a variety of the other factors, it makes a lot of sense,” Rangers general Jon Daniels said Monday, when asked about the possibility of Texas being part of such a plan. “Just given the nature of the market, the proximity of a lot of the facilities, the quality of the facilities, the quality of not just baseball facilities, but the hotels in the area and other things that you’d need.”
While the Rangers have had “some involvement, just from a due-diligence standpoint” to help Major League Baseball gather information, Daniels stressed during a conference call with beat writers that is just among several ideas being looked at by league officials.
MLB and the players’ association have had preliminary discussions about potential ways for the season to start when given the go-ahead by federal, state and local governments and health officials amid the coronavirus. Having all the teams based in Phoenix has been examined, and there has also been talk of having groups of teams in Arizona, Texas and Florida, pending on health conditions.
The season was scheduled to start March 26, two weeks after spring training was suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has said that his state is willing to host all 30 major league teams at the time public health concerns allow. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis both have indicated their willingness to allow NASCAR races without fans in their states, which could indicate the opportunity for other sports under similar conditions.
The Rangers still haven’t opened their brand new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof in Arlington — just off Interstate 30, halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Some players who live in the area have started working out at the recently completed ballpark. There are also several other stadiums nearby, including the Rangers’ Double-A franchise’s home in Frisco, and several top-notch college facilities, including TCU.
Houston’s Minute Maid Park, which also has a retractable roof, is about a four-hour drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
In the Phoenix area, there are 10 spring training parks plus the Diamondbacks’ Chase Field, which has a retractable roof, and several college facilities. Florida has the domed Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, and other ballparks in the Tampa area.
While no games have been played at Globe Life Field in Texas, the first new big league ballpark since 2017. Daniels small groups have started working out there: 8-10 players over spans of 4-5 hours.
They are working out in the weight room, hitting in the new cages and doing some light field activity, such as taking grounders or flyballs. Two pitchers, neither among the five starters, have thrown bullpen sessions there.
“What we’re doing has been in response to the players’ requests largely,” he said. “The league’s not necessarily dictating anything other than the fact that they want us to be very cautious. ... It’s nothing mandatory, nothing formal, nothing real organized outside of a guy throwing batting practice in a cage.”
MLB TEAMS ADJUSTING AS PANDEMIC AFFECTS DRAFT PREPARATION
The Detroit Tigers can feel certain about one thing: They have the No. 1 pick in the draft.
What that Major League Baseball draft will look like, when and where it will take place and how the selections will be made, still isn’t clear.
“It’s going to present different challenges, probably,” said Scott Pleis, Detroit’s director of amateur scouting. “It’s just going to be different. It’s not going to affect the outcome, it’ll just be a different way of coming to that outcome.”
The NFL experienced that last week because of the coronavirus pandemic, conducting a remote draft with video screens, Zoom chats and other tech innovations that made the event popular with fans.
Normally, the college baseball season would be in full swing right now, giving major league teams a chance to monitor top prospects in the weeks leading up to the draft. But with college and high school games shelved because of the virus outbreak, front offices can only do so much in what is clearly an abnormal year.
Every team faces similar obstacles.
“The challenges have been that they stopped playing baseball about six weeks into the spring season,” Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said. “So that’s been the biggest hurdle that we had to face. Fortunately, we dive into this draft thing very, very seriously. We got a lot done early on, especially the higher-round type of premier prospects. We have a really good feel of what’s out there in the country.”
Last month’s deal between MLB and the players’ union paved the way for changes to the draft, which was set to be held June 10-12 in Omaha, Nebraska, in conjunction with the College World Series.
Under the agreement, obtained by The Associated Press, MLB has the right to delay the dates of the 2020 and 2021 drafts to as late as July 20, and MLB may reduce rounds from 40 to five in 2020 and to 20 in 2021.
Signing bonuses may be deferred, and signing bonuses for undrafted players subject to the draft will be capped at $20,000.
If the draft were shortened all the way to five rounds, that would be no small thing. From 2006-2010 — a five-year sample of players who have had plenty of time to contribute — the first five rounds of the draft produced a total of 2,203.5 wins above replacement, according to figures from Baseball-Reference.com. Rounds 6-40 produced 961.9 WAR (players who were drafted but didn’t sign aren’t included in those totals).
Although the bulk of the value is clearly concentrated in the first few rounds, players taken in the sixth round or later can and do go on to productive big league careers.
This year, the market of undrafted players could be crucial.
“We’re going to prepare for, really almost like we prepared for 40 rounds,” Pleis said. “We’re going to go through them all, we’re going to rank them like we’ve always ranked them.”
College programs could reap the benefits of both a shortened draft and the cap on signing bonuses for undrafted players. There may be less incentive for prospects to leave school with eligibility remaining.
The uncertainty about the minor league season this year — and even the college season next year — could also make for some tricky decisions.
The logistics of the draft itself are probably less of a concern. The NFL just completed its remote draft without much difficulty, and the baseball draft was a less ostentatious production to begin with.
It’s just a question of whether teams can make informed decisions.
“We would, of course, love to have infinite time to scout and evaluate and get to know these guys,” Farrell said. “But that’s just not the case this year.”
