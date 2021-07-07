A league that has undergone a significant transformation this year has at least one more major change on the horizon.
After 37 years with the Western Athletic Conference — including the past 10 as commissioner — Jeff Hurd will be stepping down from his position at the end of December, the league announced Wednesday.
“The cliché is all good things come to an end, and this is no exception,” Hurd said in a statement. “I remember my first day in the office literally like it was yesterday and cannot fathom it was closer to four decades ago.”
Hurd has overseen a handful of initiatives throughout his time at the helm of the conference, most recently bringing football back to the WAC through the additions of Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, Abilene Christian and Southern Utah. The Bearkats, SFA, Lamar and ACU — also known as the Texas 4 — officially joined the league last week, exiting the Southland Conference, while SUU is set to leave the Big Sky for the WAC on July 1, 2022.
The Texas 4 will team up with current WAC members Tarleton State and Dixie State, as well as new ASUN additions Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky, to form the WAC-ASUN challenge. The arrangement will be for the upcoming season only, allowing teams in both newly formed FCS football leagues to compete for an automatic playoff bid this fall.
2022 will serve as the WAC’s debut as its own FCS conference, while also signaling a return to football that has been a decade in the making. Hurd took over as commissioner as the league was dropping FBS football in 2012, a move that came after 17 football-playing members left the conference between 1998 and 2011.
In addition to the newcomers to the conference, California Baptist University, Chicago State University, Dixie State University, Grand Canyon University, Tarleton State University, Utah Valley University and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley also joined the WAC under Hurd’s guidance. New Mexico State University and Seattle University are the only current members that did not.
The WAC has also built a reputation as one of the more respectable mid-major conferences in college basketball during Hurd’s tenure, with the new arrivals poised to boost that profile even more.
“Jeff Hurd has done a remarkable job in leading the WAC to its current status. We are grateful to him for putting the WAC in the position of a very promising future as a conference,” said outgoing Chair of the WAC Board of Directors, Fr. Stephen Sundborg, S.J. “The debt of gratitude to him of our thirteen member schools is immense. As we look to his successor as Commissioner, we will build on the legacy of what he has dedicated himself to over many years. His service to this conference is unparalleled.”
Hurd is the Chair of the NCAA's Playing Rules Oversight Panel, in addition to serving on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. He also completed a four-year term on the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee last month, and was previously the chairman of the NCAA Baseball Rules Committee and two Collegiate Commissioners’ Association subgroups.
“Commissioner Joe Kearney gave me the opportunity to come to the WAC, and I can’t begin to name all of those who have positively influenced me throughout my career,” Hurd added. “Success in anything also does not occur without the assistance of many others. I have been extremely fortunate to have had outstanding mentors, business counterparts, office staff and friends along with great support from my wife Cheri and our family.”
“I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished during my tenure, and the WAC will always be a part of me. I know the conference is very well positioned to move forward.”
The WAC did not immediately announce any details regarding the search for its next commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.