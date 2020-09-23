The Huntsville Hornets are searching for a Week 1 opponent after Nederland ISD canceled Friday's football game due to positive COVID-19 cases at its high school.
Huntsville head coach/AD Rodney Southern told The Item that his team intends to play this week, even if it is in the form of a scrimmage. Southern mentioned Boerne-Champion and Arkansas High as two potential replacement options.
Nederland AD Monte Barrow stated in a release that "the number of individuals in quarantine protocol" and "the amount of time students and staff would be in close proximity traveling on buses" were factors in the district's decision to cancel the game.
Check back for updates on this story.
