Another week of FCS football is in the books, shaking up the Top 25 rankings once again.
Top-ranked North Dakota State held off No. 3 South Dakota State on the road to remain atop the The Item's ballot. Anyone that isn't voting for the Bison at No. 1 is simply trolling or a homer at this point, and should have their vote taken away.
No. 2 James Madison picked up another big win, beating a ranked Towson team, while Weber State and Sacramento State continued their winning ways — setting up what should be a top-five matchup this weekend.
As for the Southland Conference, Central Arkansas moves back into The Item's top-10 following a 16-point comeback to beat Sam Houston State and take over the top spot in the league standings. Outside of the Bearkats, fellow Southland playoff contenders Nicholls and Incarnate Word also suffered tough losses — with UIW being handed a defeat by a previously winless Northwestern State team.
Here's a look at The Item's full Top 25 ballot:
1. North Dakota State
2. James Madison
3. Weber State
4. Sacramento State
5. South Dakota State
6. Kennesaw State
7. Illinois State
8. Montana
9. Central Arkansas
10. Northern Iowa
11. Furman
12. Albany
13. Villanova
14. Montana State
15. Central Connecticut
16. Southeast Missouri
17. North Carolina A&T
18. Florida A&M
19. Princeton
20. Sam Houston State
21. North Dakota
22. Nicholls
23. Towson
24. Dartmouth
25. Stony Brook
