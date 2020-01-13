Wire to wire again.
National champion North Dakota State was a unanimous No. 1 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday, making it two straight seasons in which the Bison have held the top ranking in every poll since the preseason.
North Dakota State (16-0), which received all 153 first-place votes in the national media poll, beat James Madison 28-20 on Saturday to claim its third straight and a record eighth FCS title in nine years. The Bison have won 37 straight games – also an FCS standard.
“There hasn't been a perfect game yet. We're still striving for it,” coach Matt Entz said after completing his first season at the helm. “When you start looking at our body of work on the football field being 16-0 and our semester GPA for the young group was the highest ever as a Division I program, close to a 3.15, I think that says a lot about our kids just buying into the message, believing in each other and taking a lot of pride in being Bison.”
James Madison (14-2) finished second and national semifinalists Weber State (11-4) and Montana State (11-4) were No. 3 and 4, respectively. The Missouri Valley Football Conference and Big Sky Conference had the most selections with four each – all in the Top 10.
A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 (Jan. 13)
1. North Dakota State (16-0)
2. James Madison (14-2)
3. Weber State (11-4)
4. Montana State (11-4)
5. Northern Iowa (10-5)
6. Montana (10-4)
7. Illinois State (10-5)
8. Austin Peay (11-4)
9. Sacramento State (9-4)
10. South Dakota State (8-5)
11. Central Arkansas (9-4)
12. Monmouth (11-3)
13. Kennesaw State (11-3)
14. Nicholls (9-5)
15. Villanova (9-4)
16. Wofford (8-4)
17. Southeast Missouri (9-4)
18. UAlbany (9-5)
19. Southeastern Louisiana (8-5)
20. North Carolina A&T (9-3)
21. Furman (8-5)
22. Dartmouth (9-1)
23. Central Connecticut State (11-2)
24. Florida A&M (9-2)
25. Yale (9-1)
Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota 257, Southern Illinois 141, San Diego 119, Towson 104, Holy Cross 29, Alcorn State 26, Princeton 22, Eastern Washington 21, UT Martin 19, New Hampshire 9, South Carolina State 9, Maine 3
