Kats add eight more to signing class

HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler announced the addition of eight more players to this year’s signing class on Wednesday, bringing the Bearkats’ to 22 for the entire class in advance of the 2022 season.
“I think we were definitely after the best players, but we also were presented with some unique opportunities becuase of our move to Conference USA,” Keeler said. “There were kids available who had chances to go play in places like the Big 12 or the Pac 12 and now they can stay at home and stay in Texas. When we announced the move to FBS, I don’t think we quite realized the impact that would make, but it made a big impact.”
The class is the strongest in the history of Bearkat Football as the program begins its transition to the FBS in the 2022 season. Of Sam Houston’s 22 total signees, 11 are rated as 3-star prospects with 10 coming from the high school ranks, six being transfers and one from junior college.
Seven of the signees are rated among the Top 10 signees in program history according to 247Sports.com
The signing class comes on the heels of a history 2021 for the Bearkats that saw them claim the 2020 FCS national championship in May and then make a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs just six months later, winning 21 games in a row along the way.
