Ex-Ranger Hamilton indicted, accused of beating 14-year-old daughter

Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.