Bearkats set program record with No. 16 final ranking

A historic 2021 season ended with a historic ranking for the Sam Houston men's golf program.
Following a ninth-place finish at the program's first NCAA Championship appearance, the Bearkats came in at No. 16 in the final GolfStat rankings — a new school record. The previous best finish for the Bearkats was 53rd, which occurred following their first NCAA Regional appearance in 2015.
"This is such a huge recognition for this program and is a credit to what the guys did this season," Sam Houston head coach Brandt Kieschnick said. "With everything they had to deal with the last two years and to still put up the performances they did was just incredible."
The Bearkats didn't start their season until January 25 at the Rice Intercollegiate, where they finished third. They proceeded to take their first team title of the year at the Bayou City Collegiate in Pearland during the first week of April, and followed that with a second-place finish at Walden in Montgomery. They went on to win the Southland Conference Championship.
Sam Houston remained hot at the Stillwater Regional, finishing fourth to advance to their first NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Bearkats continued to prove they were one of the top teams in the country, making the cut after 54 holes, and nearly advancing to the match play tournament.
Individually, William Holcomb finished the year as the No. 39 ranked individual, while Luis Carrera was No. 67.
"What all of these guys did this season will change this program forever," Kieschnick said. "We have been talking about taking the next step with this program and that's what they did. They proved to themselves, as well as everyone else they can play at this level."
