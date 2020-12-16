The Sam Houston State football team has announced several new additions, with the early signing period getting underway Wednesday morning.
Here is a look at who has made their commitment to the Bearkats official.
This list will be updated throughout the day.
|Keegan Shoemaker
|QB
|6-3
|190
|Sophomore
|Prosper, Texas
|Prosper HS / Lafayette
|John Mathis
|DL
|6-2
|270
|Freshman
|Dallas, Texas
|Red Oak HS
|Zach Hrbacek
|RB
|5-8
|170
|Freshman
|Troy, Texas
|Troy HS
|Weston Stephens
|RB
|5-11
|185
|Freshman
|Austin, Texas
|Lake Travis HS
|Maize Washington
|DL
|6-2
|260
|Freshman
|Houston, Texas
|Alief Taylor HS
|Michael Murray
|WR
|6-2
|200
|Freshman
|Lampasas, Texas
|Lampasas HS
|Cameron Plummer
|DL
|6-6
|230
|Freshman
|Houston, Texas
|Ridge Point HS
|David Fisher
|DB
|6-0
|170
|Freshman
|Pearland, Texas
|Dawson HS
|Christian Williams
|DB
|5-10
|175
|Freshman
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Parkview Baptist School
|CJ Marsh
|OL
|6-4
|285
|Freshman
|Katy, Texas
|Katy HS
|KeSean Raven
|WR
|5-10
|160
|Freshman
|Rockdale, Texas
|Rockdale HS
|Ethan Hagler
|OL
|6-2
|290
|Sophomore
|Cove, Texas
|Barbers Hill HS / Blinn College
|Kavian Gaither
|DB
|5-11
|185
|Freshman
|Waco, Texas
|Connally HS
|Emon Allen
|DB
|5-9
|165
|Freshman
|Austin, Texas
|Vista Ridge HS
|Zach Stricker
|LS
|6-0
|185
|Freshman
|Coppell, Texas
|Coppell HS
|Marcus Collins
|TE
|6-3
|225
|Freshman
|Magnolia, Texas
|Magnolia West HS
|Ryder Wall
|OL
|6-4
|275
|Freshman
|Richmond, Texas
|Fort Bend Travis HS
