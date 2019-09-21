Sam Houston State senior receiver Nathan Stewart further etched his name into Southland Conference history during Saturday's game against Incarnate Word.
Stewart hauled in a 44-yard catch during the second quarter, surpassing fellow Bearkat Yedidiah Louis as the league's career receiving yards leader. Louis' previous record was 3,942 yards.
Sam Houston State players own four of the top-five spots on the Southland's career receiving yards list, with Matt Dominguez and Davion Davis at No. 3 and 5, respectively.
Stewart is looking to become the third player in FCS history to hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark in all four years of his career.
