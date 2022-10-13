At 10-years-old, Lucas Myers has made the Junior Roughstock World Finals for the third consecutive time in the Peewee division.
Myers competed in the PeeWee bull riding and PeeWee bareback riding, where he made the short go in both events for the first time on the national stage.
“It felt awesome because there were a lot of competitors there,” Myers said. “I’m very blessed that I made it to the short go. It was my first time making the short go and I thought maybe I could win this rodeo.”
While Myers has competed in several events in his life, this was the first time he made the final round of the Junior Roughstock finals.
Myers would finish the event with 66 points in bull riding, which landed him fifth in the world, and 70 points in bareback riding, which landed him fourth in the world. Myers also finished with 136 total points to be fourth in the all-around division.
“I was very happy,” Myers said. “I was surprised I made it and very happy.”
In the PeeWee bareback, Myers was one of 12 to compete in the event. In the opening round, he rode for 70 points, which was enough to land him in the finals.
Myers also bounced back in the bull riding on his second attempt riding for 66 points.
But what made him the most excited was being able to do it on the national stage and in front of his friends.
“It was awesome because all of my friends were there,” Myers said. “Cody DeMers was there and he wanted to pull my rigging for me. I was blessed I made it to the short go because not many kids do it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
In order to make the Junior Roughstock finals, Myers had a rough road. He would finish as the State Regional finals champion in bareback riding and bull riding.
Myers also won the Texas Regional Finals in both events and was the lone contestant representing Texas in this event.
“When I made it to the Arizona World Finals, I was happy to make it my third year in a row,” Myers said. “I was excited and pumped. When I got there, it was all business and I had fun with my friends.”
Myers will now start to transfer seasons as he prepares to move up to the junior side of things. With the move up in competition, he will also have a taller task to reach the finals which will be held in Las Vegas.
Now, Myers will shift his focus on the bull riding finals in Abilene, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.