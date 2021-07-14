Brett Munoz is taking his talents to the Division I level following a prolific high school career at New Waverly.
The track and field standout, who took home gold in the Class 3A 300 meter hurdles with a personal best time of 38.65 earlier this year, made his college commitment official last week by signing a National Letter of Intent to compete at Tarleton State in Stephenville.
“I was checking through my emails after the state meet to see if I had any contacts or anything new like that. Coach (Clay) Holland over at Tarleton was one of them, and he just told me congratulations and that they could really use someone like me on their team,” Munoz recalled. “He was telling me how they were a really young team, and from looking at their roster, he really likes athletes from smaller schools. I took my visit on the campus three or four weeks ago and couldn't find anything negative about it.”
“It's a great opportunity and I'm very excited for him,” New Waverly head track and field coach Melvin Williams added. “It's well-deserved for him to go run at the next level. It'll be amazing to watch the growth for him going from high school to college, because I've seen a lot of growth from him over the past few years. He has a great work ethic.”
Munoz will join the Texans primarily as a hurdler. However, given his versatility — Munoz was a regional finalist in the 4x400 relay this year as well — he could see action in a multitude of events.
“They want to bring me in for the hurdle team, but their coach was telling me that he tries to make sure they're pretty versatile,” Munoz said. “If he thinks I have a chance to be good at it and benefit the team, he said he can stick me in there.”
While Munoz closed out his high school career as one of the top hurdlers in the entire state, his growth to that level was a rather quick progression.
A motocross rider throughout his earlier years, Munoz had no experience running competitively until he reached middle school, when he first began to take part in school-sponsored sports. With his mom Kristie — a former track star at Lamar, one of a half-dozen schools to express interest in her son — serving as a driving influence, he rose from an inexperienced hurdler to one of the best in Texas.
“She's been the main influence,” Munoz said. “I raced motocross throughout my years growing up, ever since I was three or four years old, and it was a big change going to a school-oriented sport because I was never involved with anything like that before.
“I started running hurdles because of my mom and I kind of excelled at it, so I dropped the racing to pursue school sports. I knew that would definitely give me a better future, and that's starting to show. I'm very thankful that she sent me in that direction.”
Munoz’s journey from small-school student-athlete to Division I hurdler came with various bumps along the way, including several injuries and a potential state title run in 2020 that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to New Waverly athletics director Dean Schaub, who also coached Munoz in football, his former player is the definition of dedication.
“The kid is dedicated in the classroom, and he's bounced back from injury after injury. He's actually come back better, which is very rare,” Schaub said. “He loved playing football, but he wasn't allowed to play without two knee braces because he messed his knee up. He did everything he could to make sure he was good for track, and I was very proud of him.
“He just has a great work ethic — in the classroom, the track, the field, it didn't matter. He's a super kid and he's definitely getting what he deserves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.