NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly sophomore Brooke Munoz is headed to Austin to compete in the UIL state track meet.
Munoz placed first at the regional event running a time of 45.57 seconds to claim the gold medal in the 300-meter hurdle and secure her spot in the state championships.
“I think it’s cool because everybody is like ‘you’re just a sophomore and you still have two years left,’ so I’m just going to try and do my best and not compare myself to the other seniors,” Munoz said. “I just want to run like I know how to run.”
While her time at the regional event landed her the gold medal, she also set a new personal record.
Her previous PR time was 46.38.
“I’ve always wanted to hit 45 [seconds],’ Munoz said. “Since last year that has been my goal. Now I want to try and run a 44 and just keep getting better.”
The state meet will take place on Thursday at the Mike. A Myers track and soccer facility on The University of Texas at Austin campus. Munoz will run in her event at 7:10 p.m.
