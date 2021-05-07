Years of hard work culminated in the ultimate accomplishment for Brett Munoz on Thursday evening in Austin.
Two years after finishing seventh in the state and one removed from having his junior season cut short, Munoz was crowned a state champion. The New Waverly senior took home gold in the Class 3A 300 meter hurdles, running a personal best time of 38.65 to cap a prolific high school career.
“It was all I could have ever wanted,” Munoz said. “There were so many nerves and so much stress leading up to it, but it was just relief, satisfaction and joy when I crossed the finish line.”
“It was definitely good to see him finish his high school career on top,” added New Waverly boys track and field head coach Melvin Williams. “It's the best way you can go out and it's a memory for life. Just to know he made it to state one year, then the next year had the pandemic ... then you make it your final year, and not only did you make it but you won it ... that's amazing. It really is.”
New Waverly was also represented at state by fellow senior Alana Curl, who made it to the big stage in her first year focusing solely on track. Lady Bulldogs head coach Donna Gilliam praised pointed to her work ethic as the key to her impressive run, with assistant coaches Chris Harvey and Earl Woods also playing a pivotal part in all of New Waverly’s success this season.
For Munoz, whose sister Brooke finished third at regionals as a freshman this year, it has been a surreal experience to etch out his own spot in school history.
“It's really neat,” he said. “I have something to show my little sister coming up. She's a freshman this year, so she'll hopefully be able to carry on our name at the school even after I'm gone.”
While Munoz’s high school career has reached its end, he plans to keep competing for years to come. Several colleges had already expressed interest in the talented hurdler, with the number of suitors likely to keep growing after a gold medal performance at state.
“I work hard and have a very competitive attitude,” Munoz said when asked about his greatest asset as a college recruit. “I don't like to lose, and I'll do almost whatever it takes to make sure that doesn't happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.