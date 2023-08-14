HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men's basketball coach Chris Mudge is pleased to announce the addition of Anthony Fobb for the 2023-24 season.
Fobb will serve as the operations director and as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. He comes to Huntsville after spending the last five seasons serving as the head coach of Mayde Creek High School in Katy ISD.
"Coach Fobb has been a very successful coach in the high school and AAU ranks," Mudge said. "His energy, toughness and discipline have made his teams consistent winners against some of the best teams in the country. He values and teaches all the things that we are about in Sam Houston basketball, and he will have a high level of impact on our program. We are lucky to get another rising star in the college basketball world on our staff."
While recording four consecutive winning seasons and postseason appearances, Fobb was selected by Mayde Creek as Campus Coach of the Year two consecutive years and the TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) Regional Coach of Year twice. He also served as the head coach for John Lucas III Elite (JL3 Elite) 17U team for the past two summers. The JL3 teams qualified for Nike Peach Jam Tournaments where he coached six ESPN Top 100 players and over 20 Division I players.
Prior to Mayde Creek, Fobb was the head coach at Aldine High School. According to Jim Hick of RCS Sports, "Fobb took over at Aldine back in 2015 and produced one of the largest single season's win improvements (+26) this city has ever witnessed. Aldine was 0-25 the season prior to Fobb taking over, and finished 26-12 in his rookie year." In three seasons, Fobb was selected as Regional Coach of Year and was a State Outstanding Coach of the Year finalist.
Fobb also served as the head coach for Marland Lowe's Texas PRO organization where in the summers of 2018 and 2019, 15 players signed Division I scholarships and two made it to the NBA.
Fobb, a native of Louisiana, is a 1999 graduate of Jehovah Jireh Christian Academy. He started at guard, leading JCA to the No. 1 ranking in the state and a state tournament appearance. He earned all-district, all-metro and all-state honors his junior and senior year playing for Dirk Ricks.
After high school, Fobb started his college career under coach Billy Kennedy at Southeastern Louisiana University before deciding to serve in the United States Marine Corps where he earned meritorious promotions. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with degree in criminal justice in 2005 and obtained his masters in criminal justice administration with a specialty in juvenile justice administration from Southern University in May 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.