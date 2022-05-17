AUSTIN — New Waverly sophomore track star Brooke Muñoz finds herself at the top of the UIL 3A standings in the 300-meter hurdle.
Muñoz would run in the 300-meter hurdle placing third in the state after running a time of 45.79 seconds. She would finish almost a half second in front of fourth place.
With her sophomore season closing, Muñoz will now have some more time to train and reset her personal record that was set in the regional meet when she ran a 45.57 time.
