HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s defensive end Zach Moss has been voted the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 7.
The sophomore defensive end was a big part of the Hornets' win over Bryan Rudder. Moss had two sacks in the game and made several key tackles, and was a big part of the Hornets' fourth-quarter shutout to get the win.
Huntsville (3-4- 2-2 District 10 5A, DII) will head into its open week following a two-game winning streak. When they return, the Hornets will return home to Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on Oct. 21 where they will face Lamar Consolidated, who ranks at the top of the district.
Other nominees for this award were New Waverly’s Noah Vick and AOA’s Lukas Collier.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.