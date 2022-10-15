RICHMOND, Ky — Sam Houston’s offense got out to a quick start scoring a quick touchdown in the first quarter but then they relied on the right leg of sophomore kicker Seth Morgan for the rest.
Morgan connected on a 34-yard field goal with six seconds remaining to give the Kats a 19-17 lead with three seconds on the clock. The Kats would fall on the ball in the endzone to give them the official 25-17 win over the Colonels.
During the game, Morgan would connect on two field goals of 45 yards, a 47-yarder and the game-winning 34-yard attempt.
Sam Houston’s offensive woes continued during their game against EKU. Junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker made his second consecutive start for the Kats in hopes that they could manifest something on offense.
It looked promising in the first quarter. Shoemaker led the Kats to nine first downs and 115 yards of offense in the opening 15 minutes. The Kats would hold possession for 11:15 of those minutes after a breakout run game.
While the Kats’ offense was humming, so was their defense. EKU was limited to 27 yards in the first quarter and faced a 10-0 deficit after the first 15.
That quickly changed.
The Kats offense stalled and EKU thrived in the second quarter. Led by redshirt junior quarterback Parker McKinney, the Colonels scored 10 points to tie the game throwing for 120 yards in that quarter. The Kats’ defense disappeared and the game was tied going into the break.
In the second half, both teams combined for eight punts with not a whole lot of offense. The Bearkats tallied 78 third-quarter yards on 20 plays and the Colonels had 13 yards on 33 plays.
But when the game mattered, both teams stepped up. EKU faced a six-point gap with 4:01 left on the clock and McKinney guided his team on a 10-play, 83-yard drive that scored the game-tying touchdown with 1:01 left in the game. EKU’s Patrick Nations would connect on the point after attempting to secure the lead.
The final 61 seconds was too much. Shoemaker has led two comeback victories in his Battle of the Piney Wood starts and tonight was no different.
Shoemaker pieced an 8-play, 55-yard drive that ended with Morgan’s go-ahead score.
On the final drive, the Kats would throw the ball four straight times to try and secure the win. The most important play of the game might have Shoemaker’s pass to Jax Sherrard. The ball would fall incomplete but the officials would call defensive pass interference giving the Kats a fresh set of downs.
On the next play, Shoemaker would find graduate receiver, Cody Chrest, for a 25-yard gain that saw Chrest weave his way down to the EKU 16. The Kats would spike and then run to the left to set up Morgans’ game-winning field goals.
The Kats would have to kickoff following the field goal and the Colonels had to make some magic. After a handful of laterals, the ball would fall in the endzone and redshirt senior Tony Williams would land on it in the endzone for the final score.
The Kats will now return back to Huntsville following their big win and will have to prepare for another road trip. Sam Houston will face Utah Tech next week.
